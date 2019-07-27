1922—2019
Charles Leland Johnston, Jr., M.D. passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the age of 97 with his loving wife, Mary Jo, at his side. Charles was born an only child to Lillian and Charles Leland Johnston, Sr., in Prescott, Arizona. He attended schools in Arizona, graduating from Yuma Union High School at 15, attended Junior College at New Mexico Military Institute, Pre-Med and School of Medicine at the University of Southern California where he completed his medical degree in l944-45 to enter military service as a neophyte doctor working in Hospital Train Service. He then became part of the Army of Occupation in Japan.
Following his military service, among his many positions, Charles continued to expand his medical expertise to physical medicine and orthopedics. He worked at Kabot-Kaiser Rehab Institute in Vallejo, CA, the Pasadena ER, then settled to 21 years’ private orthopedic practice in San Jose CA.
Subsequently, he served at the San Jose State University Student Health Service, worked at the Yountville Veterans’ Home, and performed CA State Qualified Medical-Orthopedic formal exams for many years. He was an orthopedic consultant for the Alliance Medical Center in Healdsburg, CA/orthopedic consultant and clinical practice at Airport Occupational and Emergency Care Center, Oakland, CA.
In addition to his orthopedics, Charles served as President of the Volunteers of America, consultant to the Crippled Children’s Society of the Red Cross and Cerebral Palsy Clinic/was a Board Member of Goodwill Industries. He volunteered on two trips of the Hope Ship — Jamaica (l972) and Brazil (l974). He was a Volunteer docent for 10 years at the Luther Burbank Home and Gardens in Santa Rosa, CA.
As an interesting and gifted personage all of his life, Charles had myriad hobbies and interests beyond medicine: travel, photography, music, sailing, hiking and mountain climbing, building and developing property, enology and viticulture, and reading.
He was a prolific writer, creating a series of office-orthopedic “Hand Out” cards for SJSU student use, wrote several short orthopedic articles in sundry medical journals, authored his personal memoirs, and was in process of authoring a 60+ page professional booklet.
With his charming and disarming personality, Charles was always liked and respected by all — family, friends, acquaintances, colleagues, and patients.
Charles is survived by his loving companion/wife of 30 years, Dr. Mary Jo Wisneski Johnston. He leaves three sons — Charles Leland Johnston, III, Dr. David Johnston, and Michael Johnston; seven grandchildren — Sarah, Tanya, Daisy, Raleigh, Austin, Kristine, Daniel, and a great-grandson, Quinn. This amazing man will be missed by all who ever met or knew him.
A memorial will be held at a later date.