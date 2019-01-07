1963—2019
Charles Luther Rowles died January 4th, 2019, one month shy of his 56th birthday, in Los Angeles, California, surrounded by his loving wife, sister, children and family. He was born in Ewa Beach, Hawaii on February 4th, 1963. After graduating from Napa High, he followed in his father’s footsteps and served 6 years in the US Navy as a nuclear electrician aboard the submarine, the USS Pargo. He went on to become a high voltage electrician and retired a master electrician as a supervisor for the City of San Francisco.
He married Mary Regina Muth on December 21st, 1982 and their love for each other was apparent to everyone around them. Together they were blessed with 10 children, 7 of which are married, with 14 grandchildren and one more on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, Master Chief Petty Officer Edward Benton and Patricia Ann Rowles, and is survived by his sister, Sally Brabant, wife, Mary Rowles, 10 children and 14 grandchildren.
Friends and family who loved Chuck are invited to celebrate his life with a rosary prayer service on Tuesday January 8th, 2019 at 7 pm at St. Apollinaris Church 3700 LASSEN STREET, NAPA. The funeral service will be held Wednesday January 9th, 2019 at 11 am at St. Apollinaris Church with a reception to follow immediately after. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to St. Jude’s Childrens’ Hospital or contributions to his youngest daughters, Elizabeth and Anastasia Rowles, via check to 3930 PALL MALL COURT, NAPA, CA 94558. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.