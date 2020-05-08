× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1933—2021

Charles V. Whitworth, died peacefully in Union City, CA on Friday April 24, 2020 at the age of 86.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-six years, Kathleen Whitworth, his sister June Johnson, his four daughters Debi Noiseux, Laura Howatt (Ken Howatt), Cheryl Whitworth, Cynthia Whitworth (Gerry Briare), two stepdaughters Monica Kern and Angela Slade (Sean Slade), and nine grandchildren.

Chuck was born on June 10, 1933 in Clinton, Arkansas and was raised in Vallejo, California. He loved music and played multiple instruments through his youth and adult years. He graduated from Vallejo High School and was an active member of the music department playing trumpet.

He joined the Air Force right out of high school and was invited to be part of the Air Force Band and stationed in Alaska in the early 1950s, during the time of the Korean War. He studied music at San Francisco State University and performed with a jazz combo, playing stand-up bass, in San Francisco and across the Bay Area through the 1960s.

He enjoyed a career in sales and real estate and relocated to Napa Valley in the early 1970s. In addition to music, he greatly enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing and casino trips with his daughters and was an avid gardener and green thumb throughout his life.