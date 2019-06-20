Charles Wilkes Henderson

1928—2019
You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough. Charles (Chuck) Wilkes Henderson lived more than most in his 91 years. Born in 1928 in Santa Barbara, California, he spent his youth alternating between inner-city Oakland and a one room school house near his family’s sheep ranch. Eager to explore the world and represent his country, he attempted to enlist in the military long before he turned 18. Once finally of age, he joined the Navy and worked on airplanes during World War II. A proud patriot and eager to see more of the country, Chuck spent his time after the war hitchhiking around the US in uniform. His enthusiasm for travel, exploration and meeting new people only grew as his life progressed.
It was while studying at UC Berkley that he met the love of his life, Peggy Jane. They married in April of 1949 in an intimate ceremony on a Saturday afternoon, and both returned to their classes on Monday. They would go on to have four children, Kate Grayson, Mark Henderson, Janice Henderson, and Sue Corak. Later they would become grandparents to five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Of all the accomplishments Chuck would reach throughout his life, he claimed family was far and away the most important.
To try and include all of the endeavors in Chuck’s life would be a fool’s errand, for the man had so many passions and went after all of them with gusto. In addition to being a husband and father, he was also a thespian, director, coach, teacher, activist, sailboat racer, skier, backpacker, runner, bagpiper, music lover, writer, international traveler, and one hell of a storyteller. And to quote Chuck, “sometimes his stories were even true.”
Besides his family, theater played one of the most pivotal roles in his life . . . Chuck loved an audience, regardless of whether or not he was on stage. He directed 35 high school plays and musicals as well as 40 community theater productions. As an actor, he was most proud of his role as Dylan Thomas, and as a director he felt his best work was Of Mice and Men. One of his most significant theatrical accomplishments was designing and building a completely portable and flexible black box theater, the first of its kind. The theater was used by the Pretenders Playhouse, Napa’s community theater group.
When off stage, Chuck took great pride in being an activist for social justice. As young as high school, he created an interracial relations group and he later became a board member of the NAACP. Chuck was the type of character who would get out of his car to join the field workers during the La Raza movement. Both he and Peggy were actively involved with supporting the Equal Rights Amendment and volunteering on behalf of Democratic leaders. At the age of 89, he could be found pushing his wife in her wheelchair at the Napa Women’s March.
Chuck lived for a good adventure. He and Peggy traveled internationally and also made it to almost all 50 states in their trailer. They backpacked, volunteered in National Parks, snow skied, raced sailboats, ran races in San Francisco, and were active well into their late eighties. Chuck truly believed that life was a feast, and there was no time for starving. He continually challenged himself to learn new skills, take new classes, and also made time to enjoy the sweet things in life like great food and good music.
It’s the end of an era, and Chuck will be greatly missed by those he left behind. His legacy will live on as we take a page out of his book and remember to be unabashedly ourselves, love our families fiercely, and live a passionate and robust life.
A private family service will be held. Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.