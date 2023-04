Charlotte (Char) Butcher

Jan. 2, 1937 - Jan. 24, 2023

Charlotte (Char) Butcher, passed away on January 24, 2023.

Memorial service for Charlotte will be on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m, at United Methodist Church of St. Helena.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Red Cross or the United Methodist Church of St. Helena.

May she forever rest in love and peace.