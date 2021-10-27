Charlotte Mary (Cappadona) Anderton, 96, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Born on October 14, 1925 in Secaucus, New Jersey to the late Guiseppe (Joseph) Anthony Cappadona and Giovannia (Jenny) Maggio, she was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Edwin (Andy) Anderton, her sons Michael James Anderton, Frank Joseph Anderton, and Bruce John Anderton. She is survived by her daughters Kathleen Mary Paulus (Jack) and Ellen Anderton Glass (David), grandson Jake Anderton Paulus (Katie), and granddaughters Kristy Anderton Milton and Beth Leanne Anderton.

The youngest of nine, Charlotte moved to Napa when she was nine-years-old. Besides being a homemaker for her family, she also worked as a bookkeeper and a childcare giver. She was active in her community, running the bingo at St. John's Catholic Church, being involved in her children's schools including Justin-Siena, and a member of the Sons of Italy and the Italian Catholic Federation.

She loved many things including spending time with her family, writing letters, traveling, playing cards, socializing, doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles, and watching the SF Giants.

Due to Charlotte's wishes, there will be no service, however, we ask that you think of her always and often as her family does.