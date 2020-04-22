× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1926—2020

Charlotte V. Savidge, a longtime St. Helena resident, died after a long illness in a Fairfield nursing home with her husband of 67 years by her side.

Charlotte was born on April 23rd in Lubbock, Texas, on her parents’ cotton farm and at the age of 13 moved with her mother to Martinez. A graduate of Lodi Academy, she later attended Pacific Union College. In 1950 she was one of eight beauty pageant candidates for queen of the Harvest Days Festival, managed by the St. Helena Junior Women’s Club, and was pictured in The San Francisco Chronicle along with the other contestants riding a cable car.

Charlotte worked for the majority of her life. With an interest in law, she began her career as a legal secretary while living in San Francisco. There she met her future husband, William Savidge. They married in 1952 and moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where Bill was stationed with the USAF. There Charlotte began a successful real estate career that would span more than six decades and many changes. Charlotte’s first sale in the exclusive Broadmoor Hotel neighborhood was documented on a single piece of paper; her last, a St. Helena condo, required paperwork three inches thick. Despite the changes, real estate remained her passion; she loved helping people find the perfect home.