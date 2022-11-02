Chelsea Green, 35, was born in Kaiser Hospital, Vallejo, CA, daughter of Tom and Paula Green. She passed away at St. Michael's Hospice, Basingstoke, UK, six months after being diagnosed with a rare cancer.

Chelsea attended Napa High School where she participated in the band and journalism. She graduated with a BA from Simpson University and an MA from the University of London, Goldsmith's College. In 2014, she married Andrew Ellard, a British citizen, and moved to England. Her career focused on technical administration and project management, implementing Salesforce Software.

Kind, insightful and compassionate, Chelsea was loved and cherished beyond measure. Even in dying, Chelsea thought most of the lives of those she was going to leave behind.The life and the love she shared, will always be remembered and honored by her husband and parents; sister, Deanna Green, Deanna's husband Shawn Davenport; sister-in-law, Francis Hastie, Francis's husband Stephen Hastie; nieces and nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends on both sides of the Atlantic; and her dog, Bertie.

Her devoted husband is forever grateful for the strength she gave him in their decade together. Their shared interests, visits from family and friends, trips to Cornwall and the beach filled her last months with life. Her burial in a natural cemetery outside of Basingstoke, England, will, in time see her bring new life with wildflowers, and native trees planted in the beautiful English countryside.

Donations to St Michael's Hospice in Basingstoke, UK, CancerResearchUK.org, or to an animal charity of your choice.