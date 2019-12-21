1957—2019
Cheryl Abbott, 62, passed away on November 23, 2019, from a short illness, in Modesto, California. She was born in Vallejo on May 26, 1957, to her parents, Phillip and Marjorie Abbott.
She is survived by her sisters, Nadine (Eric) Kieselbach of Aliso Viejo, California, and Betty Abbott of Sacramento, and her niece Jenna Kieselbach of Los Angeles. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother John Abbott.
Cheryl grew up in Vallejo, and later moved to Napa in the late 1970s, where she resided until approximately 2010. She will be remembered for her quick wit and love of family. Her nicknames, “Sunshine” and “Dynamite” exemplified her personality.
At her request no services will be held and inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Innovations Community Center 3281 Solano Ave., Napa, CA 94558. Cheryl was very fond of their programs.