ST. HELENA - Beloved former nurse and St. Helena resident, Chris Holmes, passed away on January 23, 2023 at her home in Hidden Valley Lake surrounded by loved ones. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Summit Lake Vineyards in Angwin, CA. Please visit Chris' memorial page at https://everloved.com/life-of/mary-christine-holmes/obituary/ to pay respects and RSVP.