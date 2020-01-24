1968—2020
“Preesh” v. an abbreviated sometimes exclamatory form of appreciate or I appreciate it or the like…Chris Kennedy lived his life “live” and in stereo, he shared his “preesh” to all those around him. Music fed his soul, as well as literature, family, friends, baseball, especially the simple pleasures like Taco Tuesday. His passing was unexpected, falling ill while in Tahoe watching playoff football with friends, one of his favorite pastimes. First off, he was so cool he went by his initials, CK or even better Mister Lucky, names that he wore so well. CK was born in Evanston, Wyoming, he lived in Washington, Colorado and the Bay Area. He moved to Napa, his mother’s hometown in 1978, attending Vintage High School, Napa Valley College and San Francisco State, graduating with a journalism degree, CK was a talented writer and artist.
CK was shaped so much by growing up in the bay area, he really loved this part of the world and spoke often about how lucky he felt to live here, head to San Francisco or Tahoe for a night. CK loved the landscape, people, along with the food and wine culture of Napa Valley. He never missed an opening day of the Giants and followed local sports fanatically. His deep love of music is something he shared with so many around him. It started young for him and by high school he was making coveted mixed tapes, this evolved to playlists, he would share via text. Often it would be names of a new band or song play lists artfully drawn on the back of a coaster from Bouchon, passed to friends, patrons. So many concerts, most likely hundreds, from Jazz, to Rock, to hip hop he loved it all. Starting with the “how to travel” part of the concert, the coming and going was full of adventure, dive bars, local taco shops and small venues, ending with coveted set list in his hand to take home. Music was his muse.
CK landed at Bouchon and that is where he felt at home, met his wife, made lifelong friends and impacted so many people from near and far. He was cherished as a team member, friends with locals and visitors alike- you knew his shift and chose to dine there at the bar because he was there, sharing a story, music recommendation or sports chat.
Chef Thomas Keller put it this way in his Bouchon Bistro Instagram 1/9/20
You have free articles remaining.
“Chris Kennedy was part of Bouchon’s origin story, working with us since the day we opened in 1998. His bright smile, calming demeanor, team spirit, and work ethic became part of the fabric of our restaurant and the town of Yountville. Locals and loyal guests from all over the world treated the Bouchon bar as their “Cheers” with “CK” as their Sam Malone. He always knew your name, your drink, and certainly had a love of baseball….“CK” was the kind of team member who “showed up” – whether it be volunteering on Thanksgiving to serve Veterans, arriving early to set up Bastille Day, or simply checking in on colleagues whom he treated as friends”
His family, friends and colleagues will miss the countless text messages, book recommendations, play lists he so often shared. There was a special sparkle in his eye followed by a devilish grin, a witty comment, CK liked to keep you guessing. Survived by his loving four-legged companion Jonesy, a massively impressive vinyl collection and hundreds of adoring friends, colleagues, patrons and a very large and loving family.
CK was pre-deceased by his father Owen Kennedy and his stepfather Zale Freed., his grandmother Sarah Furlow and grandparents Rex and Veoma Bridges. He is survived by his mother Nancy Kennedy (Lynn Scott), his sister Kimberly Kennedy, stepmother Irene Kennedy, and ex-wife Wendy Kennedy. Half-sisters include Kathy Cluny (Rick), Karen Johnson (Dan) and Kristine Trout (John), Stepbrothers and Sisters include: Michael Jones (Jodi), Aaron Scott (Jenny) , Luke Scott (Jennifer), Seth Scott (Shannon), Leslie Freed (Tony), Michael Freed (Shari), Karen Solar (Phil), El Cleveland (Chuck), Michele Sprague (Gary).
A Celebration of Life is being held Sunday January 26th from 3:00pm—6:00pm at the Heritage Room in the Yountville Community Center. RSVP can be made to the Facebook event called Celebrating CK. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Napa County animal shelter or better yet adopt an animal.
CK made such an impression in the lives of those who knew him, meet him and worked with him. Turn up the radio, text a loved one, read a good book, enjoy the simple pleasures of life and remember to “preesh” it all—CK would “preesh” that from you.