Christine Heide Mitchell

1964—2019
Heaven gained a spunky, smart, talented and kind soul on January 12, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and close friends.
Christine was born on December 12, 1964 to David and Betty Heide. Along with her sister Denise, Christine grew up in Pope Valley, attended local schools, and graduated from Justin Sienna High School. She was active in high school rodeo and 4-H.
Christine met and married the love of her life, John Mitchell, and together they raised two wonderful children on their ranch in Capell Valley.
Christine, “Momma Mitchell” will be remembered for her kindness, homemade quilts and photography, as well as her sarcasm and quick wit. Her creativity was evident in everything she touched. Chris was the life of the party, the first on the dance floor and the last one to leave, cleaning up as she went.
Christine will be missed by her husband, John, children, Devery and Tyler(Charmi); parents, Betty and Dave Heide, sister Denise (Ed) Boydston, in-laws Marilyn and John Hannum and Patty and Tom Mitchell, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and countless neighbors and friends whom she considered family.
A private family service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 8, at Tulocay Funeral Home. A celebration of Christine’s life will begin at noon on Saturday, February 9, at the Napa Fairgrounds in the Chardonnay Hall, located at 575 3rd St., Napa. All are welcome.