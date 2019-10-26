Christine Marie Carter

1965—2019
Our beautiful, sweet Chris lost her brief but fierce battle with cancer. She was a proud mother, loving grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. She was the perfect combination of sweet, sassy, strong and incredibly kind. Her biggest joys were her grandchildren, Emmit and Kylie, her daughter, Keri Logan, and her boyfriend of 25 years, Bill Logan, who took incredible care of her.
She is also survived by her parents, Barbara & David McArthur of Sequim, Wa., brother John Carter (Lori Carter) sisters Denise Carter and Wendy Carter Jordan, nieces Tiffany Molina, Isabel Molina Lopez, Ellie Gibson, Kalea Gibson, Kacie Rossmiller, Kayla Jordan, and nephew Davin Jordan and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is predeceased by her father, John Carter.
We all miss her already.