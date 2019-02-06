Christopher Aaron Silvers

1981—2019
On January 19, 2019; the world lost a gentle giant. Christopher Silvers, known to many by the famed nickname, “Sasquatch” was a larger than life person with an infectious laugh and a heart of gold.
Born and raised in Napa, CA; Chris attended local schools and worked for some of Napa’s backbone businesses, including the Napa Valley Register and most recently Napa Red Cab where he was a favored and often requested driver. Chris also was fortunate enough to enjoy his love of music through work by doing stagehand events through “Bill Graham Presents”, touring with local bands, and most importantly, working side by side with his father, George, who he admired dearly.
Chris was known by most as a fierce protector of those he loved and respected; countless times has come to the aid of those in danger, both physical and emotional. He was a great friend that was always there to listen, lend a helping hand, and offer some sort of silly stunt to get even the saddest to crack a smile. In the weeks since his passing, family and friends have been overwhelmed with the stories shared about when Chris was there for someone in need. Additionally, several stories shed light on what a crack up Chris was, he never liked seeing those close to him upset, and always went out of his way to make people laugh.
Like the legend of Sasquatch, the legend of Chris Silvers will live on in stories and memories shared between family, friends and loved ones. Those that were fortunate enough to have befriended Chris are reminded that tomorrow is never promised, and to make sure to hug your loved ones extra tight. His absence on this earth leaves a bigger hole in our hearts than his gigantic footprint. Chris is now reunited with his father, George Silvers in the afterlife. Chris is survived by his Mother, Lorilyn Buckingham, his siblings Mikal Silvers (wife Kelly Murray), Benjamin Buckingham, Silas Buckingham, cousin George Pepper and a town full of extended family and friends.
A memorial honoring Chris’ life will be held on Sunday, February 10th at 2:00PM at Napa Veteran’s Park. Please bring a fond memory to share.