Christopher G Burquez

Chris started his career as a water treatment operator in Napa and thru continued education became a loved superintendent of EBMUD's largest water treatment plant in Orinda, CA from which he retired. Chris attended Pow Wows to learn more of his family ancestry and to embrace the culture and spirituality it brought to his life. He began photographing his fellow Indigenous People, beautiful sunrises, sunsets, and ceremonies. This led Chris from a hobby of photographing Native Cultural Events to becoming a contributing Independent Photographer for the Native News Online Journal. Chris was invited to attend and participate in The Sacred Circle with our Elders. It is an honor for Chris and our family to follow the beliefs of our Ancestors and his family is grateful for all the research of old archives, DNA studies, genealogy, and travels to find our heritage. Chris enjoyed traveling with the love of his life, his Wife, Nora Lee Burquez. Together they explored and went on many adventures listening to music the entire way.