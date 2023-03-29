Christopher S. Peacock Jr.

May 13, 1932 - March 14, 2023

ST. HELENA - Christopher Sheller Peacock Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother, passed away on March 14, 2023, in St. Helena, CA, at the age of 90.

Born on May 13, 1932, in Monmouth, IL, Chris was the son of Mary Katherine Safford Kuny and Christopher Sheller Peacock Sr. He is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Peacock; his three children: Christopher, Rebecca and Benjamin; and grandchildren: Joshua, Atticus and Samantha.

Chris lived a full life, pursuing his passions and leaving a lasting legacy of accomplishment. He graduated from Lake Forest Academy in 1950, and later from Williams College in 1954. After serving as a Lieutenant in the Air Force during the Korean War from 1954 to 57, he worked as an executive at RCA Whirlpool Appliance from 1957 to 1960. In 1960, he attended Stanford Law School and later became a commercial real estate broker for Coldwell Banker in San Francisco.

In 1970, Chris worked as a consultant for Levitz Furniture, where he handled leasing, managing debt and provided guidance to the company in going public in 1973. Following this, he started his own commercial real estate company and bought and sold properties in several states across America.

Chris had a love for duck hunting, horseback riding, fly fishing, mountain climbing, tennis, Southwestern art and conservative politics. He was an avid reader, passionate about traditional art, classical music, European culture and conservative politics. He was articulate and well-spoken, quick to offer his opinions and always willing to engage with others.

In 1993, Chris acquired a small vineyard in Napa Valley and started to sell cabernet under the Peacock Family Vineyard label (www.peacockvineyard.com). Today the vineyard also sells pinot noir and sauvignon blanc. His legacy will live on through the many people who have enjoyed his wine and will continue to do so for years to come.

Chris's family and friends remember him as a kind and generous soul who always made time for those he loved. His wit and humor will be missed by all who knew him, and his impact on the world will be remembered by all those whose lives he touched.

Memorial services will be held at Grace Episcopal Church on 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena, CA, on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Burial and reception to follow. Western attire optional but encouraged. -Chris always loved riding and everything cowboy!

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations, in memory of Chris Peacock, to Grace Episcopal Church (in St. Helena), St. Luke's Episcopal Church (in Calistoga) or the charity of their choosing.