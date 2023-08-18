Cindy Ann Adams-Espinosa

Jan. 7, 1970 - Aug. 1, 2023

VALLEJO - Cindy Adams-Espinosa (Dyer) passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Kaiser Medical Center in Vallejo, CA, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Cindy was born on January 7, 1970, to her parents Edna and Harvey Dyer. She grew up in Napa, CA. She graduated from Vintage High school and retired from Napa State Hospital as a personal specialist. She lived in Napa, CA, most of her life and moved to Cordelia, CA in 2003, until 2022, when she moved to Vallejo, CA.

Cindy was a strong woman, and no matter how she was felling there was always a smile on her face. She had a heart of gold and would light up a room with her smile. She battled for many years with diabetes and the many illnesses that come from it.

She is no longer suffering and is reunited with her late husband, Kevin Adams. She was a loving mother of Brittany Marie Adams-Sanchez, Brianna Michelle Espinosa, and Jose Guadalupe Espinosa Jr.; and an amazing Nana to her granddaughter Aubree Rose Sanchez. Cindy is also survived by numerous siblings, nieces and nephews, and former spouse, Jose Espinosa.

Please join us in celebrating Cindy's life on September 1,2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Tulocay Cemetery, 411 Coombsville Road, Napa, CA. Her service will be held in the chapel and followed by a reception.