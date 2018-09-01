1947—2018
On Friday July 27th, 2018, Claire Margaret Galovic left us. She was 71 years old. Claire was born on March 26nd, 1947 in McKeesport, PA to Simone and Stewart Markus. Claire worked for Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company for approximately 25 years. She was a business office manager and supervisor. She retired early from this position and sacrificed her career to help raise her son Ryan. During this time, she became the Mom everyone wished they had. As Ryan matured, she worked part time at several Napa Wineries and was responsible for payroll and office management.
Anyone that ever met or became a friend of Claire’s will always remember her quick wit and sense of humor, her distinct and genuine personality with lots spirit and spunk. Claire was a very open, truthful and honest person and she had an amazing work ethic. Claire set the standard for what it meant to be a good friend and touched many people with her friendship. She had a wonderful genuine smile, a warm heart, and she was always there for you. She truly was a very great and special lady.
Claire is survived by her husband Chuck Galovic of Napa, CA and their son Ryan, his wife Myka and their two grandchildren, Grayson (2) and Gianna (10 months), her cat she named Abbey Rose and a great-grand dog named Jax. Claire is also survived by 20 relatives that live in the USA, France, Tahiti, and Australia, that she referred to as the French connection.
Things that made Claire proud and put a smile on her face were being with and seeing her son Ryan, being with her two grandchildren and being with Chuck and bantering with each other. Chuck and Claire were married on June 27th, 1970. They were together as a couple for 53 years and married for 48 years.
Claire also loved going to the casino. Her favorite was the slot machine and occasionally did quite well on them. She enjoyed walking 4 miles a day and going to the gym and cross fit, which keep her fit, strong and trim. She enjoyed relaxing by watching Good Morning America and Survivor, and she always had a jigsaw puzzle in progress that she would work on.
If you knew Claire you would know that she loved desserts, ice cream, Italian food and hamburgers. Her favorite meal was to make tacos once a week, her favorite drink was vodka cranberry juice, sparkling wine from Domain Carneros, and of course fire ball whiskey.
What should have been the best years of her life suddenly changed when Claire was attacked and victimized by the most terminal and worst form of brain cancer called Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). For the last 1 year and 5 months, because of her love of life, Claire refused to let this cancer dominate and did everything she could to slow it down or stop it. Under these horrible conditions she never lost her wonderful smile or her incredible personality. Claire would like you to support any brain cancer research that will help to stop this horrible condition from taking any other lives.
Our family would like to express our sincere thanks to all our close friends for the help and support that we have received and continue to receive. Our memories of Claire, her spirit, warmth, friendship and smile will be with us forever, we will always love and miss her. It is still so very difficult to believe that she’s gone.
A private gathering of Claire’s friends will be held on Saturday September 29, 2018. Call Chuck Galovic to RSVP before September 17, 2018 at (707) 255-0220 to get your name on the list and receive the location and time information.