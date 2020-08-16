Clara “Jean” Chapman, known by everyone as “Jean”, was born, 9/9/1926 to Dorothy and William Moeller, in Denver, Colorado and died peacefully on 7/9/2020 at home in Napa with daughter, Sasha Chapman, son, John Chapman and great granddaughter, Alex Quinn at her side. She happily smashed everybody at cards three days previously. Surviving family in addition to Sasha, John and Alex, include son in law Mike Welton Sr., daughter-in-law, Amy Chapman, grandchildren (and in-laws), Chris and (Mary Walker), Michele Walker (and Giovani Brown), Christina (and Kirk Harstead), Katie Chapman (and Dan Mattsen), Jack Chapman (and Keda Holland), Susan Quinn, Michael and James Welton and great grandchildren, and Lily Forbyn, Jack Walker and Sam Mattsen. Jean was preceded in death by daughter, Alice Welton.

We thank Hospice and the Collabria Care in particular for making Jean's final days more comfortable. They are a non-profit and welcome donations—414 Jefferson St., Napa, CA 94559 or on line https://collabriacare.org/donate-now/ Please celebrate Jean and Jack by being and doing. Don't wait to be happy or to make someone else happy. Explore. Be involved. Do your best. Forgive. Read. Learn new stuff. Love people for who they are, remember good jokes and do not destroy their punch lines. Be kind. Donate to a food pantry, conservation organization, children's advocacy, animal rescue, museum, public school project, women's rights, Black Lives Matter, Doctors Without Borders, Oxfam, Red Cross, Planned Parenthood. Make things. Fix things. Be brave. Speak your mind. Listen. Be inspired. Jean did that. Each of us will one day run out of chances to say "I love and thank you". Don't wait. Have a great life. Jean and Jack showed us how.