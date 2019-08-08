1943-2019
Clara Kay Belknap, age 76, died at her home on July 09, 2019 with her son and live in care provider by her side.
Clara was born January 26, 1943 in Oakland, CA to Doris (Brandt) Fuller and Gus Fuller. She attended Albany High and Harry Ells High Schools and graduated in 1960. (She so loved her Albany class of ‘60 classmates) During high school she met and later married Ron Belknap. They remained married for 47 years until Dad passed in 2006. Mom is preceded in death by her mother Doris Davis, adoptive father Gus Fuller and natural father Jim Watkins, sister Delores Morgan and husband Rolland Belknap. She is survived by her only son Greg Belknap, brother Charles Fuller, sister in law Dianne Williams, numerous cousins and many nieces and nephews as well as several great nieces and nephews.
Clara, affectionately known by most as “Auntie” even if you weren’t one of her nieces or nephews, was loved by all and will be remembered most for her warm welcoming heart, kindness and generosity. When the need arose, Ron and Clara opened their hearts and home and began raising niece Debbie Morgan and nephew Robert Morgan as if they were their own. She was the great organizer of many wonderful camping trips and traveling to WA state to visit family to ensure that all her family members were spending quality time together as well as creating unforgettable memories for everyone. She was a wonderful homemaker and superb cook and was always the one to gather family for holidays and birthdays. Mom was a great collector of chickens. A huge fan of country music vacationing several times to Nashville for country music festivals. She also enjoyed gardening and had a special knack for tending to Christmas cacti and later in life she enjoyed cruising. A firm believer in retail therapy, she loved to shop whether it be in a store, online or on TV. A great lover of all animals, throughout her life you could always find a loyal fur family member by her side.
I know if Mom were here she would have wanted to extend a big heart felt thank you to Melissa her nurse and Continuum Care Hospice, and to Teri her live in care provider who did an extraordinary job in taking care of her in her final months. Also to Chrissy Ramirez, who was always there to lend a loving helping hand when needed. Mom would be honored if family and friends made donations to the charity of their choice or to one of her favorites East Bay SPCA Oakland or Napa Humane Society.
Per Mom’s request there will be no services.
Your absence leaves a void in our lives that will never be filled but a love in our hearts that we will carry forever.