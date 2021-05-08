Claudia Anne Wedepohl

1947 - 2021

Claudia Anne Wedepohl of Bellingham, WA went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 6, 2021. Claudia was born on September 26, 1947 in Portland, OR; the first of three daughters.

She married Merlin Wedepohl, Jr. on August 25, 1968 in Vancouver, WA having met at Concordia Lutheran College in Portland. They moved to Seward, NE where Claudia worked to assist Merlin in finishing his BA in education.

Their first child, Jeffrey, was born in Clarinda, IA and second son, Justin, was born in Porterville, CA. Claudia worked various office positions as Merlin and she moved throughout California. In 1989 Claudia developed a seven guest room Bed and Breakfast in Napa, CA within an 1893 Queen Anne Victorian house. She furnished the house with furniture of the period and decorated accordingly. Claudia was a creative cook and did all the cooking for their many guests over the years. After selling this successful establishment, she worked several executive positions: Registrar at a small college, house manager for Francis Ford Coppola, and finally Compliance Manager for Napa Valley Community Housing.