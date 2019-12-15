1928—2019
Claudia (Brand) Benson passed away on December 1, 2019, having lived in her home she loved, in Angwin, for over 70 years.
Claudia was born on February 2, 1928, in New York City and raised in Atlantic City, New Jersey for most of the next 15 years of her life. She told many stories of this time—watching the Hindenburg come in for its final catastrophic landing, the Boardwalk and Steel Pier, and dancing ballet to the professional level. During these years, Claudia moved to Switzerland for a time, the land of her parents’ birth. She held deep and fond feelings for this “other homeland” all her life, and would return many times.
In 1948 Claudia married Carl Benson in Deer Park, California, where her family had relocated. Carl and Claudia raised three children on land Carl purchased near Angwin, building and remodeling but never relocating. She was an excellent cook and hostess, beautifully complimenting her husband’s involvement in the community and beyond, as well as managing his business’s bookkeeping, working as the St. Helena Sanitarium’s formal dining room Hostess, being the Official Wedding Coordinator of the PUC Church, volunteering, gardening, walking several miles every day and traveling the world with Carl.
Claudia’s grandchildren fondly recall her food, stories, playfulness and her wonderful massages. She left a legacy to live life well.
Claudia greatly missed her life companion, as Carl preceded her in death in 2016. She is survived by her children (Robert Benson, Frederick Benson, Claudia Benson Flaiz), six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Her grandson, Darrik Benson, Navy Seal, preceded her in death in 2011. She enjoyed numerous nephews and nieces. She is greatly missed and rests in Faithful Hands.
A memorial service will be held graveside—date and time to be determined.