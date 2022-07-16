Claudia Rae Cooley was born in Deer Park, CA on August 30, 1944. She passed peacefully on May 21, 2022.

Claudia spent a great portion of her life dedicated to the youth of Angwin, CA. She worked as a teacher's aide and taught numerous children to speak English. "Mrs. Cooley", as all of her students called her, was well loved and always had sound advice for anyone that asked.

Friends and family members all remember her words of wisdom that were never out of place, always delivered with love at precisely the right moment. While she struggled with health issues for her entire adult life, she was never heard complaining. She made the most of every single day, always smiling, laughing and looking at the bright side of every situation.

Once retired, her pride revolved around her children, grandsons, and most recently her great-grandson. Every friend and family member that came through the door would be updated on what they were doing and how they were getting along. Crafts were always at the ready and feisty card games were held at her house on a regular basis, with friends coming and going so often her house in Napa would rival Grand Central Station. Claudia was blessed to have life-long friends that showed loyalty that we can all only hope to have in our later years.

Claudia is survived by her son, Steven Cooley and his wife Caitlin; her daughter Susie Salmina and her husband Mike; her grandson William Wiloth, his wife Madison and their son Ryker; her grandson Matthew Wiloth and his girlfriend Makenna.

A celebration of life will be held at Susie and Mike's ranch on August 27, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. All are invited to attend and reminisce about the wonderful impact Claudia had on all of our lives. Please RSVP to Susie at (707) 355-1280 or susansalmina@att.net.