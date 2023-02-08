NAPA - Long-time Napa resident Clay Gregory, age 65, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2023, from a form of Alzheimer's disease.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Tersilla; his beloved basset hounds; four brothers and their wives; seven nieces and nephews; and of course "The Boys."

Born in Southern California and raised in Silicon Valley, Clay attended Monta Vista High School and San Jose State University. His early life was that of music, cars, and a paper route, like any other teenager of that era. He was quite the prankster.

After cutting his hair and obtaining his MBA, or was it the other way around, he obtained a high-tech marketing job in Silicon Valley which bored him. Following his passion for food and wine, he answered a Wall Street Journal ad for a marketing position at The Robert Mondavi Winery and the rest is history.

Clay held several senior positions in the wine industry. He worked his way up to become Vice President and General Manager of Robert Mondavi Napa Valley and then President at Jackson Family Wines. He was then recruited as President and CEO of Visit Napa Valley to establish the Napa Valley Tourism Improvement District (NVTID) to ensure funding for marketing and promotion of the Napa Valley as a globally recognized world class destination. Clay became highly-respected throughout the wine industry and in many of the wine producing regions around the world.

With his wife, Tersilla, they created Inherit the Sheep winery whose vines surrounded their beautiful Napa Valley home (they inherited several sheep when they purchased the property).

Clay was active in his community, including serving as president of the Napa Valley Vintners. He also served as President of the Oakville Winegrowers, President of Napa Humane, and served on the Boards of Napa Chamber of Commerce, Auction Napa Valley, the US Travel Association and the Robert Mondavi Institute at UC Davis.

Clay loved playing golf and attending professional golf tournaments, including several visits to the Masters, the U.S. and British Opens and the Ryder Cup. In addition, he was a member at the Silverado Country Club. He was also a dedicated Giants fan.

Clay was eternally optimistic, a leader, a mentor, a foodie, an oenophile... "we miss you man" The Boys!

Donations in Clay's memory can be made to Napa Humane napahumane.org.

A celebration of Clay's life will be held at the Robert Mondavi Winery on Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.