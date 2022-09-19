Clifford Charles DeLacy

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Clifford DeLacy of Napa and American Canyon. Cliff was born in Martinez to Charles and Mary DeLacy and was the eldest of sevenchildren, growing up in Martinez, Albany, and Vallejo.

Cliff was a lifelong avid astronomer. At 15, he appeared on the TV show Science in Action for his thesis on fluorescent minerals. At 16 he built his own telescope and was an accomplished Eagle Scout. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Marines and was stationed in Japan.

On January 3, 1958, he observed and filmed unidentified flying objects while in Hawaii. In 1960he began his career at Mare Island and retired from there after 35 years. In the 1980s he ran Celestial Systems, a telescope and astronomy shop in Napa. After retirement, he earned both his teaching credential and a master's degree. He then taught at Napa Valley College and in the Napa Valley Unified School District for 15 years.

He enjoyed serving as a NASA Space Ambassador and JPL (Jet Propulsion Lab) Solar Systems Ambassador. He was very active in promoting science and astronomy in local schools, providing many star observation parties with his large telescopes at Skyline Park. He was active in Valley of the Moon Astronomy Club and St. Helena Masonic Lodge.

Cliff is survived by his wife Catherine of 42 years, daughters Melinda Daugherty (Scott Cooling), Laura Grijalva (Rick), and sons Richard DeLacy and Michael DeLacy, siblings Charlene Poletti, Tom DeLacy (Diane), John DeLacy (Bruna), Sharon Steward (Larry), Debra Williams (Mark), sister-in-law Lisa DeLacy, and sister-in-law Deborah Walton (Tom), thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the World Marine Estates

Clubhouse in American Canyon. Please RSVP online http://evite.me/1A6hqyb7cq.