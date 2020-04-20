1949—2020
On Saturday April 11, 2020 Clifford J Steen (Tiffy) loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle With GBM Brain Cancer .
Cliff earned the nickname “Tiffy” at a very young age and it stuck with him until his passing. Cliff graduated from Napa high school in 1968 and recently attended his 50th class reunion where he reconnected with many classmates. Cliff was then drafted into the US Army 101st Airborne Division where he served in Vietnam 1969-1970, Cliff was very proud of his Bronze Star which he earned for bravery in combat. Cliff then started his career at Mare Island Naval shipyard shop 51 as an electrician, he retired in 1999 after 27years .Cliff then got his general and electrical contractors license and started his own business. Cliff was an amazing craftsman and it showed in every project he was involved in.
In 2013 Cliff moved to Volcano California where he married his wife Toni and together they continuously worked on their dream home.
Cliff was preceded in death of his father and mother Jack and Dorothy Steen. He is survived by wife Toni, sons Ryan (Sarah), Curtis (Jennifer), stepdaughter Kristina Lee, grandchildren Ryder, Madison, Sophia, Maddox sisters Lana Szmidt (Leszek), Linda Connor(Mike), many cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends .
Cliff will forever be remembered for his contagious smile, honesty and integrity.
Please consider donating in his honor to the Vietnam Veterans of America PO Box 355 Yountville Ca 94599
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date
