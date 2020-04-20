Clifford J Steen

Cliff earned the nickname “Tiffy” at a very young age and it stuck with him until his passing. Cliff graduated from Napa high school in 1968 and recently attended his 50th class reunion where he reconnected with many classmates. Cliff was then drafted into the US Army 101st Airborne Division where he served in Vietnam 1969-1970, Cliff was very proud of his Bronze Star which he earned for bravery in combat. Cliff then started his career at Mare Island Naval shipyard shop 51 as an electrician, he retired in 1999 after 27years .Cliff then got his general and electrical contractors license and started his own business. Cliff was an amazing craftsman and it showed in every project he was involved in.