Clyde D. Burns passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on July 6, 2022 after a brief period in Hospice. Clyde is best remembered for his beautiful watercolor paintings of old boats at Bodega Bay, landscapes of the Napa Valley and jersey cows along with his love of tennis and guitar. He retired from Merrill's Drug Store after 40 years of service.

Clyde is survived by his three children: Carrie Burns Goodwin (Dennis), Sarah Burns (Arron Ackerman) and Kevin Burns; his granddaughter, Amanda Love (Jason); and great-grandsons: Eli and Miles; and his brothers: Chris LaRosa, Tony LaRosa, David LaRosa and families. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents: Wanda LaRosa and Clyde D. Burns Sr.; and sisters: Betty Mahan and Carol Riley.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Clyde's name to the Art Association of Napa Valley where he loved to spend his time and cherished the friendships he made there over many years.