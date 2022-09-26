Clyde William Tolman

A Napa native named for his two grandfathers, Clyde was the first of seven children born to Edward and Ruth (Gimple) Tolman. His colorful rural childhood on Big Ranch Road included caring for various farm animals, learning to bale hay, and enjoying neighborhood and school friendships. At age ten, his life experiences took a leap with the family's move "into town" – the alphabet streets: unfamiliar places to explore, different activities with family and new friends.

His early schools had been Lincoln and Salvador; now he went forward with Intermediate Elementary, Napa Junior and Senior High, and Napa Junior College. As a Boy Scout, Clyde earned his Eagle Scout rank while in high school. His teen years led him to favor shop classes and basketball as a valued player on high school and college teams. Summer vacations often included a family road trip north to visit relatives in Trinity County or Oregon. Summers also meant working hard with jobs at prune or pear orchards, a gas station, and Basalt Rock Company, saving up for college. California State University at Chico was his choice, where he was awarded his bachelor's degree and teaching credential in June 1959. He also served in the Army National Guard during college and a few years following.

Clyde's resume was promptly accepted at Mt. Gleason, a new Los Angeles district junior high due to open that fall. It was a good match. He spent the summer preparing to teach print shop, to which later evolved to graphic arts. His thirty-four years there included a time of increased U.S. immigration, especially from Asian nations to the L.A. area. He was inspired and uplifted by the energy and interests of these new students, and it was mutual. When the school administration initiated a teacher-of-the-year program, Clyde was elected to that honor in its second year.

A few years after retirement, he moved to Vacaville, then to Napa in 2004. Here he enjoyed weekly golf games (and milkshakes) with brother Steve, and more golf plus new friends at other Napa Valley greens. Later he would visit Kennedy Park daily for early morning solo walks. At his Apple computer, he often produced and shared local history stories and photo pages, as well as greeting cards featuring his beautiful floral photos.

Clyde is survived by sisters: Margaret (Ed) Hulsey of Washington, Kristine (Jack) Kiker of Colorado, Kathryn Tolman; and brother, Stephen Tolman of Napa; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews throughout the U.S. He was predeceased by infant sister, Sherry Lynn Tolman and adult sister, Judith (Charles) Tyrell. Also surviving in Washington are long-time friend, Amy Huber and her son Jeep \NaArkom who was age 17 when he and Clyde met. From that time on, Jeep has been and continues to be like a son to Clyde.

There will be no services. Those wishing to donate in Clyde's memory, please consider CSU Chico scholarship funding.