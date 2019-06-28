1957—2019
Colin MacKenzie Craft, age 61, passed peacefully on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at his home in Stevensville, Montana after a long battle with cancer. He was born November 7, 1957 in Sacramento, CA to Tom and Nan Craft.
When he was young, the family moved to Napa, CA. Colin grew up participating and excelling in local scouts, 4-H programs, golf, cross country, and basketball. He graduated from Vintage High School in 1975. He started his own business called “General Hauling” which was a demolition and land clearing company. Colin lived for a time in San Diego where he joined the United Brotherhood of Carpenters local Union 1490 and built many homes and restaurants in the area during the 80’s. He displayed an incredible ability to work with his hands and had a knack for solving problems. His hobbies in SD were motorcycles, Baja racing, and deep-sea fishing. Colin moved to Salmon, ID where he continued his craftsmanship and attention to detail building homes.
While traveling through the Western states, he fell in love with the Bitterroot Valley and its stunning landscape, so he decided to make Stevensville, MT his home. “Craft Construction” was established in 2001 and Colin quickly became known for his amazing work ethics as well as his talented and trustworthy workmanship. While there, he met his wife Linda Craft and her daughter Alyssa Borke and later had their son, Sean MacKenzie. Colin was a family man and a very loyal friend. He enjoyed spending time with them whether it was camping, boating, fishing, ATV riding, hunting, or just hanging out. He was a very proud father who loved to watch and support his children in all their activities. In his free time, he liked following drag races, reading, gardening, and cooking. He even got Championship for his homemade pickles at the Fair. Colin will be missed by so many. He has touched us all and we are grateful for the time that we were able to share his company.
Colin is survived by his father Thomas MacKenzie Craft (Napa, CA), his three sisters Lisa Deal (Reno, NV), Laurie Alias (Roseville, CA), Caren Gleave (Minden, NV), their spouses, his children Sean MacKenzie Craft (Stevensville, MT), Alyssa Borke (Coeur d’ Alene, ID), their mother Linda Craft (Stevensville, MT), and many loved nephews, nieces and cousins.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, hospice and friends for their kindness and support. We are humbled by the care and compassion they provided for Colin and our family. Colin will be celebrated on July 20 in Stevensville and on August 31 in Napa.