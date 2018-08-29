In our deepest sorrow, we mourn the sudden passing of our adored son and brother, Colin Raymond Chadwick, age 28, of a heart attack in Los Angeles, California, on July 20, 2018. Brief were his days among us yet his life was fully lived, in love and wonder and happiness, with family and dear friends. Colin was born on Father's Day, June 17, 1990 in Greenwich, Connecticut. He was raised in St. Helena, California, attended local schools and graduated from Justin-Siena High School in Napa. We have very fond memories of him on baseball fields and basketball courts throughout the Valley and beyond. 'Stretch' enthusiastically covered a great deal of territory at first base and pitchers' mound. He was an integral part of the varsity basketball team at Justin-Siena. Colin, along with his team mates, represented the U.S.A. in FISEC games in Spain and Hungary. He competed and traveled with The Bay Area's 707 Finest AAU basketball team. Colin completed a post-graduate year at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire continuing to hone his skills as a forward. He then went on to study and play college basketball at UC Riverside and Chapman University.
Colin developed an appreciation of classical music over the years, especially for Mozart. He loved the composer's strength and intensity. He was a devoted fan of the New York Yankees and Golden State Warriors, and he enjoyed seeing them play live at many venues.
In his youth, he loved to snowboard on holidays at Kirkwood. An occasional trip to Alaska, Cabo San Lucas or Kauai was always welcomed. He enjoyed traveling with family throughout Europe, China and Tibet. He especially loved touring Potala Palace in Llasa. Young monks were quite taken by his stature. As a history major, he was proudest of his senior thesis on US/Tibetan relations.
Colin was quite the social butterfly known for his wonderful wit which served him well in his life and promotional work. He had a very grateful heart, full of kindness, generosity and concern for others. He was continually nourished by close and treasured friends with whom he shared such deep connection and laughter.
Colin will be remembered with everlasting love by his parents, Ray and Karen, and brothers, Owen and Graham. He was beloved by his many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
He filled our hearts with such joy and gladness. He was majestic. He was radiant. He will be missed beyond measure.
A Funeral Mass will be said at St. Helena Catholic Church on September 20, 2018 at 11 a.m. A private reception, by invitation, will follow.
Memorial donations, in his name, may be made to St. Helena Boys & Girls Club, 1420 Tainter St., St. Helena, CA 94574.