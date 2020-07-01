Colleen Marie Beasley of Napa California was born to Everett and Lillian Holtberg in Portland, OR on January 23, 1947. She graduated from Las Vegas High School and then moved to Honolulu Hawaii with her family where she attended the University of Hawaii majoring in Dental Hygiene. It was while pursuing her studies that she met her husband to be Gordon Wayne Beasley, a U.S. Navy Man, on a blind date. That was the beginning of a fifty-two year grace filled marriage. They were blessed with three daughters, Katina Repp, Wendi Misner (Sean), and Robyn Lescher and six grandchildren, Alexis, Ty, Mycah, Broc, Levi and Cannyon. The Navy brought them to the U.S. Navy Comm. Sta. Skaggs Is. CA in 1970 where they made Napa their home. Colleen was very active during her forty-six year dental hygiene career which included serving as President of the California Dental Hygiene Association. She was continually active at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and School for more than forty-five years.