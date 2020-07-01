1947—2020
Colleen Marie Beasley of Napa California was born to Everett and Lillian Holtberg in Portland, OR on January 23, 1947. She graduated from Las Vegas High School and then moved to Honolulu Hawaii with her family where she attended the University of Hawaii majoring in Dental Hygiene. It was while pursuing her studies that she met her husband to be Gordon Wayne Beasley, a U.S. Navy Man, on a blind date. That was the beginning of a fifty-two year grace filled marriage. They were blessed with three daughters, Katina Repp, Wendi Misner (Sean), and Robyn Lescher and six grandchildren, Alexis, Ty, Mycah, Broc, Levi and Cannyon. The Navy brought them to the U.S. Navy Comm. Sta. Skaggs Is. CA in 1970 where they made Napa their home. Colleen was very active during her forty-six year dental hygiene career which included serving as President of the California Dental Hygiene Association. She was continually active at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and School for more than forty-five years.
On June 24, 2020, after several medical plights, she left our world to be received by our Lord. She is survived by her husband, Wayne, her family and her sister Karen McKellar of Manson, WA and is predeceased by her parents, infant daughter Marisa, her brother John Holtberg and her son-in-law, David Repp. A memorial mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Napa on a date to be determined.
