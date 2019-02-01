Colleen Renee Dennis

1955—2019
Colleen was survived by her husband David Dennis and two sons Ryan and Darryl Peek two grandsons Dyaln and Owen Peek two sisters Sandra Bertolone and Bonnie White and two brothers Ronald Duden and Sheldon Duden and a whole bunch more she loved effortlessly with all her heart. There will be a celebration of life held at chardonnay golf club on saturday february 9th at noon in the chardonnay room, 2555 Jameson Canyon Rd. please bring some of your favorite memories and share with us how colleen touched your life and enjoy listening to others.