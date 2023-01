NAPA - Ms. Connie as she was affectionately known, passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was a mother of eight children, 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Ms. Connie lived a very colorful life. Her favorite quote was Never A Dull Moment. Despite her illness, she never stopped to ponder what ifs. She leaves us with many memories and stories to pass on for generations to come.