1961—2020
Cori Lyn Montez (Nicoletti) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 30, 2020 after a long but determined battle with cancer. Cori was born in Colusa on February 20, 1961 to Mary Lou and Anthony Nicoletti. She attended school in Colusa and obtained her Associates Degree from Butte College. She married Elfido Montez on December 13, 1986, and together they raised two beautiful children, Matthew and Kaitlyn. They eventually relocated to Napa where she had a 30-year career as a dispatcher in law enforcement working for the City of St. Helena. Cori lived her life to the fullest and enjoyed scrapbooking and crafting, going to Disneyland, and any other activities that involved spending time with family and friends. Cori was predeceased by her father, Anthony Nicoletti, and her step-father Richard Kittle. Her loving and nurturing presence will be deeply missed by all, including her husband, Elfido Montez; her son Matthew Montez; her daughter Kaitlyn Montez; her mother, Mary Lou Kittle and her brother Stephen Nicoletti.
Cori will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1741 Wescott Road, Colusa, CA. Memorial contributions can be made to Martin O’Neil Cancer Center at the St. Helena Hospital, 10 Woodland Rd., St. Helena, CA 94574. Attention Shari Bluband. Donations are appreciated in lieu of flowers.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life for Cori on February 20, 2021, on what would have been her 60th birthday, at which time all of her friends and family will be invited to celebrate her.
Arrangements by McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD 410.
