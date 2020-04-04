Craig Michael Moreno

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1952 – 2020

Craig Moreno passed away peacefully at home on March 17, 2020 after a brief illness.

He grew up in Napa graduating from St. John’s Catholic School and was a member of the first graduating class of 1970 at Justin High School. He earned his Associates Degree from Napa College.

Craig was a dedicated UPS driver and retired in 2014 after 41 years of service and a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. He was a 31-year member of the Native Sons of the Golden West, Solano Parlor #39 most recently holding the office of 2nd Vice President. He served as a delegate to Grand Parlor the past two years and enjoyed helping his fellow Native Sons brothers carry the American flag in the local Fairfield parades. Craig was also a member of the Solano History Exploration Center, and most recently served as the club’s President. He shared his love of history by volunteering as a docent for the Lawler House Museum and History Center in downtown Suisun. He was also a member of Holy Spirit Parish in Fairfield and Ducks Unlimited.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and family camping trips. He cherished his time spent in the marsh with his beloved Chesapeake Bay Retrievers.