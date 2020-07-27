× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1941—2020

Curtis A. Davidson, 78, of Napa, passed away peacefully July 23, with his son Frank by his side.

Born September 10, 1941, the son of the late William Curtis and Mary Ruth Maxwell Davidson in Quanah, Texas he moved to Napa in 1951 and later graduated from Napa High School. Curtis worked in the valley for more than fifty years as a painting contractor operating first as Valley Color Craft and finally Curtis Davidson Painting. Curtis supported his sons and grandchildren serving as a Pop Warner coach, scout leader, and volunteer, while in his spare time he enjoyed listening to bluegrass music and trout fishing near Putah Creek and Lake Berryessa. A proud, adoring Grandpa, he once related his blessings by remarking “ I drink my coffee from a saucer, ‘cause my cup has overflowed!”

Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Sonny and David, and wife Martha Davidson. He is survived by his sister Peggy Howard of Fairfield; three sons: Ron Davidson, Frank Davidson (Melody), and David Davidson; all of Napa; grandchildren: Danielle (Michael), Rebecca, Jordan (Staci), Benjamin (Jordan), Daniel, Matthew and Rachel; and eight great grandchildren: Haylee, Joshua, Lyla, Sadie, McKenna, Lillian, Jaycob, and Matthew. Also surviving are Curtis’ first wife Darlene Davidson, and daughter-in-law Gwen Davidson.