1949—2019
Cynthia (Cindy) Marie Perry, 69, of Napa, passed away on October 24, 2019 in Citrus Heights.
Cynthia Marie Perry was born in Oakland, California to Fred and Loretta John on December 6, 1949. She went to school at Marina High School in San Leandro, California. She married Joseph (Joe) Perry on January 10, 1970. They had two children, Marsha Jean Perry (Taras), and David Joseph Perry. Cindy and Joe loved to travel. She also enjoyed cooking and entertaining. She was happiest when surrounded by her beloved family and was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Cindy found joy in being involved at Grace Church and singing with the choir during the holidays.
Cynthia Marie Perry is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Perry, her father Fred John, her mother Loretta Coombs, and her stepfather Robert Coombs.
Cynthia Marie Perry is survived by her son David Joseph Perry and his wife Monica Perry, her daughter Marsha Perry Taras and her husband Curt Taras, her brother Daniel Coombs, brother Curtis John, sister Diane Mouser, her grandchildren Anacristina Perry, Nathaniel Perry, Brandon Park, Chase Taras and William Taras, and her stepmother Patricia John.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa. A burial ceremony will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org. The family of Cynthia Perry wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Grace Church, Blossom Ridge Hospice, and the care team at The Courte at Citrus Heights.