Cynthia “Cyndee” Donovan

Cynthia Donovan, more fondly known as Cyndee, age 58, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022, at the Queen of the Valley hospital in Napa, CA after an eight-year battle with breast cancer.

She was born in San Bernardino, CA on January 2nd, 1964, to Diane Gentry and Don Donovan. She moved to Napa at a young age and graduated in 1982 from Napa High School. Cyndee truly lived an exciting life and enjoyed the simple pleasures of gardening, baking, and spending time with her family. She had an ability to reach people in a deep and intense way and was never afraid to speak her mind.

Cyndee will join her sister Karen Lehmann in Heaven and will be survived on Earth by many – Her son Kyle Wanninger and his fiancé Stephanie, daughters Isabelle and Lauren Webster and their father Harold Webster. Cyndee's mother and stepfather, Diane and Tim Gentry. Her father Don Donovan, her sister Julie (James) Stewart and her Sister Megan Gentry. Her nieces and nephews, Cameron, Olivia, Jessica, and Jake.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Cyndee touched are invited to Tulocay Cemetery 411 Coombsville Road, Napa, at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022 to reminisce, grieve and most importantly, celebrate Cyndee's life.