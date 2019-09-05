Cyrus Pearson

1928-2019
Cyrus Nathan Pearson was born August 18, 1928 in Lewiston, Idaho and passed from this life last Saturday, August 31, 2019 here in Napa. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, September 7, at 1:00 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1226 Salvador Avenue. A reception will follow at the clubhouse of Napa Valley Estates on Orchard Avenue.
Cyrus grew up in the Red Bluff area of Northern California, graduating from high school there. He came to Napa in 1949 to live with his foster sister and to attend Napa Junior College. To earn his living expenses, he worked part-time at an egg ranch, cleaning carpets, and with an organ tuner.
He met the love of his life, Margaret Lee Slayter in algebra class, and they married the following September 15, 1950, a union which lasted almost 69 years.
Cyrus was drafted a few months later and stationed at Fort Gordon in Georgia for his entire tour in the Army, serving as Sergeant Major until he got out in November 1952. Their first child, Debra, arrived just a month before.
Cyrus and Lee moved to San Jose where he attended San Jose State University and finished his college in June 1955. Their first son, Scott, was born the previous October. Cyrus began teaching 7th grade that fall in Los Gatos, and Marcus was born in February 1956. Cyrus began driving truck at night in college and continued through that first year of teaching. He taught a couple more years there, and the family moved back to Napa in 1959 so he could teach math at Ridgeview Junior High School. Aaron was born that same summer. Their fourth son, Jonathan, came along in 1963.
Cyrus earned doctorates in counseling and school psychology and moved to Napa High School as a counselor. After several years, he went to work for the County Office of Education as the Attendance and Guidance Counselor, the position from which he retired in 1985.
Cyrus loved the outdoors, camping, hiking, and traveling. He made many trips to various parts of the world including China, Australia, and Europe. He was an avid reader and lifelong learner. He deeply loved his family and his pets.
Cyrus is survived by his wife Lee, their five children and their spouses—Debbi and Gary, Scott and Pat, Marcus and Tracy, Aaron and Bea, Jon and Katrina—eight grandchildren—Courtney, Ryan, Derek, Jennifer, James, Andrew, Travis, and Kaitlyn—and eleven great grandchildren—Asher, Brennan, Elijah, Cameron, Anya, Sebastian, Keijo, Tukuma, Joshua, Natalie, and Penelope. He will be greatly missed and remembered fondly by all who knew him.