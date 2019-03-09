1931—2019
Dale Sheldon, beloved Father and Husband, keen businessman and life-long golfer, passed away on March 1, 2019. Dale will be remembered for his colorful sartorial choices, his sense of humor and his love of wine. Having been an amateur singer and dancer in college performances, he was usually the best ballroom dancer at any party and much in demand. He was passionate about doing his own taxes and giving his children sage and useful business advice. In the last few years of his long pursuit of golf, he achieved 5 hole-in-ones. His favorite saying later in life was “Life is so damn good”.
Thomas Dale Sheldon was born to Elizabeth Dale Sheldon and Clarence Preston Sheldon on May 1, 1931 in Chicago. He was graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in Business Administration. He later earned an MBA at the University of Pittsburgh.
Dale had a 27-year career with Kaiser Aluminum. After retiring from Kaiser, he had a second career as a consultant for the aluminum industry and also became a licensed stock broker.
He married Mariann Emmery in 1992 and they enjoyed living at Silverado Resort in Napa, playing lots of golf. They also enjoyed membership at Meadowood Resort in St, Helena where they loved playing croquet. They also traveled all over the world and enjoyed spending most of every January in Hawaii.
In 2014, Dale and Mariann moved to Eskaton village Carmichael to enjoy an active retirement community.
Dale is survived by his wife, Mariann, 3 children from his first marriage – Elizabeth (Dilly) Kirby, Tom Sheldon and Casey Sheldon and 2 stepdaughters from his marriage to Mariann Emmery—Jennifer Pollard and Diana Hildebran, son-in-law Bill Pollard, and 4 grandchildren – Kyle Pollard, Courtney Pollard, Claire Locke and Alex Locke.
The family is grateful for the wonderful care Dale received from the terrific staff at Eskaton Village Carmichael Memory Care Lodge.
Donations in Dale’s memory may be made to the Eskaton Foundation (Music Appreciation Program at EVC), 5105 Manzanita Ave., Carmichael, CA 95608