Dana A. Batt

1956—2019
Dana was born to James “Jim” and Patricia “Pat” Ingram in Lodi, California in September 1956. There is some debate about whether the actual date was the 15th or the 14th, but her birthday was generally celebrated on the 15th, despite what the birth certificate said. The middle child and only girl, Dana was raised in Fremont with her brothers Michael and Philip, a boxer and a chihuahua. She graduated from Washington High School in 1974 and went on to double major in Biology & Zoology at Humboldt State University. While attending college, she lived with her grandparents Letha and Edward Sautter among the redwood trees in Eureka. There she met Mark Batt, who she married shortly after graduation on July 8, 1978.
Dana and Mark raised two children, Luke and Leah, moving to Napa in 1986. Dana was an active volunteer in the schools and spent many years as the librarian at McPherson Elementary, sharing her deep knowledge of children’s literature. She danced for several years at the Academy of Danse, learned to play piano as an adult under the tutelage of Fran Fanelli, and encouraged a love of the arts in both herself and her children. Dana was an excellent seamstress who sewed everything from Star Trek uniforms to prom dresses. She loved cats, the Red Hen Cantina, and was an avid collector of Longaberger Baskets and Hallmark Ornaments. She had a strong faith and was a devoted Christian.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jim; her mother, Pat; her husband, Mark; and her granddaughter, Felicity. She is survived by her children, Luke and Leah; her granddaughters, Hannah and Autumn; her brothers, Michael and Philip; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer any donations to be sent to the children’s department of the school or public library of your choice. A celebration of her life will be held in Napa at a later date.