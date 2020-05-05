× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dana Brooks passed away April 27, 2020 at home in WIlliams, Oregon. He was born in Napa, California on February 26, 2958 to Leman and Kathryn Brooks. Dana attended Alta Heights Elementary, Silverado Jr. High, Vintage High, and Napa Community College. He was a technical pipe inspector at Kaiser Steel, as well as a AAA tow truck driver.

Everyone was his friend to whom he shared his sweet nature and good heart. We will miss his teasing, laughter, smiles, and hugs. Dana loved the outdoors and being in water. He was always at the helm of the raft on whitewater adventures.

Dana is survived by his sisters of Napa, California, Sherrie Stone of Williams, Oregon, Brenda (Ron) Even of Napa, California, Stepdad Jame King of Williams, Oregon, Nephews Chris (Amber) Stone, Kurtis (jamie) White, and Kimbo (Lily) Duncan. Nieces Gay (matt) Gagne, Arnie (Andy) Ridling, Lori (Kyle) Wheeler, Michelle Alderman, and his favorite Cousin Sue (Dave) Davis.

Dana was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Linda and Pamela Brooks, Nephew Shain “Bubba” Even, and his beloved companion Shawna Adams.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.