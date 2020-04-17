On Friday April 10th, 2020, Daniel Charles Ross, passed away peacefully at the age of 80. His spirit is carried on by his three children, Katie, David and Daniel, granddaughter Sophia, sister Sherry and his former spouse, Jo Ellen Hylind, as well as a large extended family of friends from all walks of life. Born on July 4th, 1939 in Louisville, Kentucky to Daniel and Ella Ross, he graduated from Eastern High School. In 1956, he enlisted in the Navy Reserves and attended University of Kentucky and graduated from University of Louisville with a degree in Business. In 1962, he was commissioned as a Navy Officer and served 2 years as an active duty Officer with another 4 in the Reserves.

Dan spent majority of his career in commercial real estate development as well as many entrepreneurial adventures. He was an active member of his community both in Napa and Tiburon. As an engaged representative of the Corinthian Yacht Club and generous contributor to their redesign, he was always ready to lend a hand and share a drink. As the unofficial Mayor of Tiburon, he was a major contributor to the Tiburon Film Festival, and loved every minute of it, as well as a member of St. Hilary Catholic Church since the early 1990’s. The Silverado Country Club family was just that, family. Whether it was trivia night, a meal at the club or a round of golf, the members and employees at Silverado held a special place in his heart. His annual trip to join in the revelry of the Kentucky Derby was his connection to his beloved home town and his sister.