Daniel Edward Del Santi

1925—2019
Daniel “Dan” Del Santi passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on August 27, 2019 at his life-long home in Wooden Valley, at the age of 94.
Dan was born March 8, 1925 at home in Alta Heights-Napa to Italian immigrants, Baptista and Maria Del Santi. Dan served in the U.S. Navy during WW-II and worked for 40+ years as a Supervisor at Basalt Rock Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, dogs, mushrooming, herding cattle, grafting trees, playing Uno, making beer and wine, growing vegetables, and holding “court” with friends under his walnut tree. Fondly known as the “Nut Man” of Wooden Valley, Dan provided nuts to all.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, brother Joe Del Santi, brother-in-law Henry Timm, sister-in-law Claire Del Santi, nephew Jimmy Del Santi, and niece Janet Collins. He is survived by his loving sister, Rena Timm of Napa, nieces Joanne Ellis (Yuba City), Dr. Robin Timm (Napa), and several great nieces and a nephew. Dan also had a large and loving extended family including Rosie and Jake Wheeler, George Shanks, Susan Sedillo, Gilman Clark, Donnie Pridmore, Mike and Ryvonne Bruno, Jeff Dunlap, Danny McQueeny, and many more.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Collabria Hospice for their care. Memorial donations in memory of Dan may be made to the Napa County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, 942 Hartle Court, Napa, 94559. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org
A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at a later date on the Del Santi Ranch and will be welcome to all who knew and loved this generous and caring man.