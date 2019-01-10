1939—2018
Daniel Glenn Simpkins died peacefully at home on December 21, 2018 in Orland, CA at the age of 79.
He was a loving brother to siblings Larry, Clifford and Joan; faithful husband to wife Peggy; devoted father to children Joseph, Kelly, Susan and Katherine; and also raised his grandson Glenn.
Dan was born on October 26, 1939 in Napa, CA to Alfred and Rachel Simpkins. He graduated from Napa High School and attended UC Davis on a 4H scholarship. While pursuing a career in field engineering at the San Francisco Airport, he also raised cattle at home in Napa. In 1999, he took early retirement and purchased a cattle ranch in Orland near his brother Larry.
Dan will be remembered for his love of family. Nothing made him happier than helping a son, daughter, niece, nephew or grandchild work on building, gardening or 4H projects. He was also passionate about breeding Charolais cattle, and he enjoyed hunting and vegetable gardening – especially growing giant pumpkins.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 am on January 19, 2019 at First Christian Church, 635 “A” St in Orland. A reception at the church follows. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dan’s life.
Donations may be made in Dan’s memory to the Capay Volunteer Fire Department in person or by mail at 50 Fourth Ave., Orland, CA, 95963.