1932—2020
Mr. Daniel Kaye Stasko, a long-time resident of Napa, CA, peacefully passed away on May 14, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. His wife of 42 years, Mrs. Kaaren Wilson Stasko was by his side.
Dan was born on September 25, 1932 in Honolulu, HI to John and Catherine Stasko. Dan was 4 years old when he and his mother sailed on the Matson ocean liner the SS Lurline to Oakland, CA where they joined his father. The family built their home in the Oakland Hills. Dan graduated in 1950 from Fremont High School in Oakland.
After high school he began studies at the City College of San Francisco. In 1953 he was drafted into the U.S. Army to serve during the Korean War. Dan honorably served his country for 3 years and upon discharge he continued his studies at the City College of San Francisco earning a Associates in Arts degree. He then transferred to the University of California, Berkeley and he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1961. He worked for America Standard in Richmond, CA for 8 years before the factory closed. In 1970, he began a 33-year career at the California & Hawaiian Sugar Company located in Crockett, CA. He retired from C&H Sugar as the Senior Projects Engineer.
Daniel was a devoted Christian and family man. He enjoyed activities such as fishing, boating, water skiing, grape jelly-making with grapes he grew himself, gardening, home improvement projects, Disneyland and time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
From 2000 to 2018 Dan volunteered numerous hours in support of the Napa County Firefighters annual firefighter appreciation dinner held every year at the end of February. Alongside his wife he helped organize raffle donations, set up, and cleaned up at this annual event giving back to hundreds of Napa County firefighters. Every February he also helped cut vegetables, and crack crab at the Santa Rosa CALFIRE station for the annual Forestry Crab Feed held in Sebastopol to raise money for charities and scholarships. He attended Grace Baptist and First Presbyterian Church where he loved singing in the choir. His tenor voice will be missed by many. Dan was a devoted University of California (CAL) football fan! The family held season tickets for over 40 years! GO BEARS!!
Dan is survived by his wife Kaaren Wilson Stasko, and former wife Winifred Shirley Stasko, 4 children: Diana Stasko of Oakland, Robert Stasko (Christine) of Napa, Sarah Stasko Sirkin (Jeffrey) of San Diego, CA and Pamela Crowhurst (Joe) of Modesto, CA. He has 10 grandchildren Marisa Molin of Napa, Raeann Molin-Hill of Fresno, Caroline and Reece Stasko of Napa, Jedrek, Elliot and Grace Sirkin of San Diego, CA, Shania Crowhurst of Sasebo, Japan, JT Crowhurst of Great Lakes, IL, and Chantel Crowhurst of Modesto, CA), 1 great-grandson-Jaiden Molin of Modesto, CA, and his sister Ruth Rosario of Sparks, NV along with several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death, by his parents John and Catherine Stasko and by his daughter Melissa Molin.
Dan’s entire family is forever grateful to the outstanding staff at Napa Hospice of Kaiser Permanente. The care they gave him in his last months was phenomenal. They showed him love, compassion and dignity to the end of his life. We are so blessed to have such a great Hospice Team in Napa. The family is especially grateful to Justine, Ruth, Darryl, Christy, Randy, Flori, Jane, Angela, Peggy, Wendy, Jasmine, Nigel, Yen, and Dr. Clarey.
Dan will be missed by all of those who had the privilege and opportunity to call him husband, father, pappa, grandpa, friend, and wine connoisseur. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Napa Salvation Army-590 Franklin St. and Napa Hospice of Kaiser Permanente-3285 Claremont Way, Napa, Ca 94558. There will be no funeral/memorial service.
