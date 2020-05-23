Daniel Kaye Stasko

Dan was born on September 25, 1932 in Honolulu, HI to John and Catherine Stasko. Dan was 4 years old when he and his mother sailed on the Matson ocean liner the SS Lurline to Oakland, CA where they joined his father. The family built their home in the Oakland Hills. Dan graduated in 1950 from Fremont High School in Oakland.

After high school he began studies at the City College of San Francisco. In 1953 he was drafted into the U.S. Army to serve during the Korean War. Dan honorably served his country for 3 years and upon discharge he continued his studies at the City College of San Francisco earning a Associates in Arts degree. He then transferred to the University of California, Berkeley and he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1961. He worked for America Standard in Richmond, CA for 8 years before the factory closed. In 1970, he began a 33-year career at the California & Hawaiian Sugar Company located in Crockett, CA. He retired from C&H Sugar as the Senior Projects Engineer.