Daniel Lee Calaway
1956 - 2020
After a long illness, Daniel Lee Calaway passed away surrounded by his family on January 1, 2020. Dan was born on September 5, 1956 in Vallejo, California to Lee and Rose Calaway. At the age of 7, he moved to Napa and attended St. Appollinaris School and also graduated from Vintage High School, Napa Valley College and UC Davis.
In 1980, Dan married Julia Wilson. He worked for many years at KTVU Channel 2 Television. He loved to converse and read books in Spanish.
Dan is survived by his mother, Rose Grimmer; his sisters, Catherine Milne and Carolyn Memmott; nieces, Sarah (Bob) Dunn, Amy (Gary) Donaldson and Julie (Joey) Tofte as well as five great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, Lee, and step-father, Galen Grimmer. Dan will be greatly missed and always remembered for his kind, gentle nature and his incredible sense of humor.
A Mass will be said in his honor at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Yountville at 11 a.m. on January 22, 2020 with a reception immediately following in the church hall.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks to Pueblo House of Napa for the wonderful care Dan received. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.