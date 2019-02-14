1937—2019
On February 6. 2019, Daniel Moore was received into Heaven.
Daniel was born in Muskogee, OK on December 24,1937. His parents were both school teachers and taught in a two room schoolhouse. When Daniel was 3 he attended school regularly. During the winter months he rode on a tractor thru the Oklahoma snow to get there.
At the age of 10 Dan moved with his family to Thermal, California. His one sibling, Frances Moore Wightman was born. Dan graduated from Coachella High School in 1955. His Senior year he led the debate team to the National Championship. His love for music also developed and his band Danny and the Dreamers was created.
Daniel attended UC Berkley, graduating in 1959. He married his college sweetheart, Janiece Stout and they were blessed with 5 children, Dan Jr. (Holly), David, Diana, Doug (Diana), Dean (Heather), 11 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. He started as a Fuller Brush salesman and was in the National Guard. Looking for a new challenge he began his teaching career at Hogan High School in Vallejo, Ca in 1964. Dan returned to school and obtained his Master’s Degree in Business from Golden Gate University. He continued teaching high school and at Napa Valley College until the late 80’s.
His tax career was jumpstarted by an endorsement received through the Solano County School District to prepare taxes for the teachers and staff. Dan would go to his client’s homes and made every effort to help others with their tax preparations. Many teachers and students who became his first clients are still his clients today. He was an accredited Enrolled Agent. Dan was a member of several tax associations and held a board position for the Wine Country Chapter for two years. Dan’s second wife, Mary Adamson Moore, was instrumental in building his tax business. From their union Dan gained 3 step-sons Robert, Thomas, and James. Dan and Mary spent time traveling across the United States in their motorhome during the tax off season.
In the early 2000’s in order to answer the questions of his tax clients, Dan became interested in financial planning and investments. He became a registered financial advisor with HD Vest Investment Services. Dan retired from the tax business in 2016 after 45 years of serving his clients. He continued full time with his financial advisory business.
In 2003, Dan married Marsha Davis Moore. He was blessed with two bonus children, Jennifer (Steven) and Erin (Tracy) and 4 grandchildren. Dan enjoyed traveling, spending time at the ocean, attending his grandchildren’s activities, musical theater and cooking. Dan was loved by many and will not be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution to the Daniel A. Moore Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o West America Bank 1 Financial Plaza, Napa, CA 94558.