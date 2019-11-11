1934—2019
Daniel Most of Napa passed away peacefully in Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo on November 7, 2019 at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy Most, three children, Donna Gulnac, Cindy Most and Sandy Most.
You have free articles remaining.
A funeral is scheduled for November 14, 11 am at Tulocay Funeral Home in Napa. A reception will immediately follow the service. Additionally, there is a viewing starting at 10 am. All who knew him are welcome to attend and celebrate Dan’s life.
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org, where you will also find a longer obituary.