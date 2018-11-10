Daniel P Williams

1968—2018
Dan passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, November 1, 2018.
Born in Vallejo on February 24, 1968, Dan attended Vallejo schools, and received his GED from what he liked to call, ‘Peoples University’ in 1987.
He spent the last 25 years living in Napa, CA.
Dan worked at various jobs throughout life, but the one he seemed to enjoy most was driving a taxi. He always had a huge smile on his face, and enjoyed talking to people, so driving was the perfect job for him. Danny participated in swimming with the Vallejo Aquatic Club and PAL soccer in his youth. He had a wicked sense of humor and loved animals and music. He greatly enjoyed camping trips and fishing in his younger years, and loved to play poker his entire life, especially when he was winning.
Dan was predeceased by his father, Ralph Williams of Reno.
He is survived by his loving family: Grandmother, Ida Wright of Geneseo, New York, Mother, Maureen Kocourek (John) of Vallejo, Brother, Dion Williams (Brandi) of Grants Pass, Oregon, as well as Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Lifelong Friends. We will all sorely miss hearing his hellos and receiving his hugs.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, November 18th at the Vallejo Yacht Club, 485 Mare Island Way, Vallejo, CA from 12:00—3 p.m.
Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.twinchapelsmortuary.com